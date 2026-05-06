Namibia: Nation Urged to Protect Livestock, Crops As More Rainfall Expected Nationwide

More rainfall is expected across the country in the next seven days, according to weather data prepared using Meteologix Icon model charts.

The weather report warns residents to be prepared and take necessary measures to protect crops, livestock, domesticated animals and pot plants to avoid damage.

"Please, don't forget your dogs and cats. If you can't keep them inside, please see to it that they have a place to keep themselves warm," the report says.

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It warns that there are no exact weather predictions, as weather patterns change rapidly.

"With the last preview on expected rainfall, it was anticipated that dry air would move in over Namibia from 10 April, and hardly any rain for 11 and 12. This has changed considerably, and more rainfall for most of the country can now be expected over the next seven days," it says.

Meteologix Icon model charts are visual weather forecasts based on the Icosahedral Non-hydrostatic modelling framework which provides interactive maps for temperature, precipitation and cloud cover to give accurate short-to-medium-range forecasting.

Meanwhile, meteorologist Vilho Ndeunyema says light to moderate rainfall will be expected in the ||Kharas region, specifically Keetmanshoop and Aroab, but not as intense as in neighbouring countries like South Africa.

Sharp temperature drops are expected with very cold mornings, especially over the central and southern areas.

"The north will stay warmer," he says.