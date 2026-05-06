Zimbabwe: 'Flawed and Inadequate' - Teachers Union Rejects Mandatory Zimsec Exams Plan

THE Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has condemned government's plan to make ZIMSEC examinations mandatory from 2027 as "inadequate and structurally flawed".

This follows a recent directive by Education Minister, Torerayi Moyo.

Schools are, however, still allowed to offer the internationally recognized Cambridge examinations, but will have to apply for permission and demonstrate how their learners can manage both syllabi without compromising their performance.

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In a statement, the union said that education must function as a social equalizer not a mechanism for reproducing inequality.

"The continued allowance for schools, especially elite and urban private institutions to offer Cambridge Assessment International Education alongside ZIMSEC entrenches a dual system that has historically disadvantaged learners and underfunded schools.

"This arrangement sustains an unequal education order in which the privileged access internationally recognized qualifications, while the majority are confined to an under-resourced national system.

"A mandatory ZIMSEC policy that allows parallel prioritization of Cambridge examinations will merely result in compliance on paper while reproducing privilege in reality.

"Schools may register learners for ZIMSEC but continue to invest pedagogically and materially in Cambridge, thereby reducing ZIMSEC to a secondary, symbolic exercise, " read the statement.

ARTUZ is demanding that ZIMSEC be made the primary qualification for all learners.

"ZIMSEC must be the primary and compulsory examination system for every learner in Zimbabwe, regardless of socio-economic background or type of school."