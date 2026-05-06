Zimbabwe: Chivayo Pledges New Bus for Dynamos If They Beat Caps United

Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo has pledged to reward Dynamos FC with a new team bus, on the condition that they defeat rivals CAPS United.

The promise comes ahead of the highly anticipated Harare Derby set for Sunday at Rufaro Stadium.

Chivayo made the remarks during an interview on Capitalk, where a Dynamos supporter asked whether he could extend support to the club.

"I will buy Dynamos a bus if they beat CAPS United," Chivayo said.

The pledge adds intrigue to what is already shaping up to be a high-stakes encounter. CAPS United head into the derby as the team to beat, sitting at the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table with 22 points, five ahead of Dynamos, who occupy fifth position with 17 points.

Both sides, however, go into Sunday's clash nursing wounds after recent defeats. CAPS United lost to Bulawayo Chiefs, while Dynamos fell to Chicken Inn FC.

His latest pledge appears to reinforce sentiments expressed by his associate, Scott Sakupwanya president of Scottland FC who recently declared CAPS United as their new rivals.

In their last league meeting, Dynamos edged CAPS United 1-0 in the second leg after the two sides had settled for a 1-1 draw in the first-round encounter.