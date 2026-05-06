Namibia Genetics Auction Records 84 Percent Clearance

6 May 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibia Genetics Auction recorded an 84% clearance rate after 58 of 69 lots were sold at a recent auction held in Windhoek.

The auction is a premier annual event, held in April, May and August in Windhoek, offering high-quality, performance-tested stud cattle to enhance commercial herds.

According to a statement issued by Bank Windhoek on Tuesday, the auction delivered a "confident market signal" for Namibia's beef-breeding industry.

The auction recorded an overall average price of N$53 655.

Bulls reached a top price of N$105 000 and averaged N$60 690, with 42 of the 50 bulls on offer sold.

Heifers-in-calf recorded a 100% clearance rate, averaging N$35 188, with all 16 on offer sold.

Bank Windhoek says the breed results underscored demand for proven, production-ready genetics.

Santa Gertrudis bulls recorded the highest average price at N$80 250, with the top bull selling for N$105 000.

Simbra bulls averaged N$64 111, while Angus bulls averaged N$62 333.

Brahman bulls, one of the largest offerings at the auction, averaged N$55 882, with a top price of N$90 000.

In the female segment, Brahman heifers-in-calf averaged N$30 818, while Simbra heifers-in-calf averaged N$44 800.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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