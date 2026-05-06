Namibia: Chamber of Mines Appoints Fabian Shaanika As New Chief Executive

The Chamber of Mines of Namibia has appointed Fabian Shaanika as its new chief executive, effective 1 May.

Shaanika was previously managing director of Kelp Blue, the company farming giant kelp at Lüdertiz.

"[The chamber] is confident that Shaanika's unique combination of technical expertise, financial acumen and leadership experience will not only position him well to lead the chamber, but under his leadership, further elevate the chamber's advocacy efforts, strengthen support to its members and take the organisation to even greater heights," the chamber's executive committee says in a statement released on Tuesday.

Shaanika previously held roles at Rand Merchant Bank Namibia, Standard Bank Namibia, Namdeb, Vedanta's Skorpion Zinc Mine and Debmarine Namibia.

He is a registered geologist and also holds a master's of business administration.

Shaanika replaces Veston Malango, who will continue to work at the chamber until the end of the year to hand over responsibilities.

Malango has retired after 20 years as chief executive of the chamber.

"Malango deserves special recognition for his unwavering service to the Namibian mining industry, and for the passion, leadership and tireless energy with which he has guided the work of the Chamber of Mines of Namibia," the chamber's executive committee says.