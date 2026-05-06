Namibia: Chamber of Mines Appoints Fabian Shaanika As New Chief Executive

6 May 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Chamber of Mines of Namibia has appointed Fabian Shaanika as its new chief executive, effective 1 May.

Shaanika was previously managing director of Kelp Blue, the company farming giant kelp at Lüdertiz.

"[The chamber] is confident that Shaanika's unique combination of technical expertise, financial acumen and leadership experience will not only position him well to lead the chamber, but under his leadership, further elevate the chamber's advocacy efforts, strengthen support to its members and take the organisation to even greater heights," the chamber's executive committee says in a statement released on Tuesday.

Shaanika previously held roles at Rand Merchant Bank Namibia, Standard Bank Namibia, Namdeb, Vedanta's Skorpion Zinc Mine and Debmarine Namibia.

He is a registered geologist and also holds a master's of business administration.

Shaanika replaces Veston Malango, who will continue to work at the chamber until the end of the year to hand over responsibilities.

Malango has retired after 20 years as chief executive of the chamber.

"Malango deserves special recognition for his unwavering service to the Namibian mining industry, and for the passion, leadership and tireless energy with which he has guided the work of the Chamber of Mines of Namibia," the chamber's executive committee says.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.