Namibia: NCS Set Early Pace in MTC Netball Premier League

Defending champions Namibia Correctional Service (NCS) have already created daylight at the top of the MTC Namibia Netball Premier League after another commanding performance in the opening games of the season.

NCS reinforced their dominance with a ruthless 61-21 victory over Okamwandi United, with Elisia Hambongo delivering a clinical display in the shooting circle.

The champions remain unbeaten after three matches and lead the log with the highest points tally, along with a superior goal average.

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Close behind, NDF Mighty Gunners and Extreme Eagles continue to apply pressure near the summit.

Mighty Gunners edged Nampol 46-41 in one of the standout fixtures of the round, with Usuta Muvangua producing a decisive defensive performance to secure player of the match honours.

Extreme Eagles responded emphatically to earlier inconsistencies, thrashing Namibian Navy 74-30 in a one-sided encounter. Kambonge Rejoice starred in an attack to guide her side to one of the biggest wins of the round.

Elsewhere, Unam Ongongo delivered a strong statement with a 40-33 victory over Afrocat Lions, driven by a dominant defensive display from Kavari K.

Eastern Chiefs also held their nerve in a tightly contested battle, edging Tigers 35-31, with Kashamba Sabina proving pivotal at the back.

Wanderers, meanwhile, secured their first win of the campaign, defeating Smart Girls 44-37. Hope Kazondovi led the charge in attack with a standout performance to lift her side off the lower end of the table.

Despite the competitive action across the board, the struggles of some teams remain evident. Newly promoted Smart Girls, Okamwandi United, and Namibian Navy continue to find the step up to top-flight netball challenging, all still searching for consistency after four rounds of fixtures.

The log standings reflect NCS firmly in control at the top, with Mighty Gunners, Extreme Eagles, and Nampol forming the immediate chasing pack. Mid-table remains tightly contested, with only a few points separating several sides.