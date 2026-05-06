Kenya: Wandayi Blames Fuel Shortage On Technical Hitch, Assures Supply Normalcy

Nairobi — Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has attributed the recent fuel shortages reported in parts of the country to a technical and administrative hitch that disrupted supply to oil marketers.

In a statement, Wandayi said the issue had affected deliveries to downstream players but has since been resolved, with efforts underway to restore normal supply.

"The matter has since been resolved, and the Ministry is working closely with industry stakeholders to normalize deliveries," he said.

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He added that restocking of fuel at filling stations is ongoing and supply is expected to stabilize nationwide within the day.

"Fuel restocking in various filling stations is underway, and normal supply across the country will be attained by the end of the day today," he noted.

The shortages had triggered concern among motorists, with reports of long queues at some stations as panic buying worsened the situation.

Kenya's fuel supply chain has in recent weeks faced pressure from global disruptions, particularly linked to tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key corridor that handles about 20 percent of global oil and gas shipments.

Despite the temporary disruption, Wandayi assured the public that the country has sufficient fuel reserves.

"The Ministry wishes to reassure Kenyans that the country has adequate fuel stocks. There should be no cause for alarm," he said.

He reiterated the government's commitment to maintaining stable energy supply for households, businesses and industries.