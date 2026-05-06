Uganda: Woman to Lose Leg After Failing to Raise Shs5m for Surgery

A 24-year-old woman is staring at the risk of losing her leg if she fails to raise Shs5 million needed for urgent corrective surgery within a week.

Monica Nagasha, a resident of Nabyewanga village in Mpigi District, has endured a year of severe pain following a tragic accident that occurred in November 2024 in Natete.

According to Monica, the accident happened while she was heading to work from her home in Natete to Nalukolongo.

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"I was rushing to work and boarded a boda boda. The next thing I remember, I woke up in the hospital with my leg suspended," she recalls.

She was later informed that the boda boda she had boarded collided with a vehicle, killing the rider instantly.

Due to lack of money for proper medical treatment, including surgery to fix her fractured bones with metal implants, Monica says she was advised to seek a cheaper alternative.

"Doctors had recommended surgery to insert metal plates because the bones were badly displaced, but I couldn't afford it. I was directed to someone who claimed they could 'set' the bones, and I spent a year under that treatment," she explains.

Although the wounds initially healed, Monica later realized that her leg had not properly aligned. One leg is now shorter than the other, and the affected bones are pressing against her flesh, causing unbearable pain.

"The pain has worsened. I can't walk or even place my leg on the ground because the bones are piercing through. I barely sleep anymore," she says.

After returning to the hospital for further examination, X-rays revealed that the bones had healed incorrectly and now require urgent corrective surgery to realign them.

Doctors have warned that without immediate medical intervention, her condition could deteriorate further, potentially leading to amputation.

Monica is now appealing to the public for financial assistance to raise the required Shs5 million before May 10, a deadline doctors have given her.

"I am pleading with kind-hearted people to help me. I have no money at all, yet the pain is too much. I spend nights crying, unable to sleep. Please help me get this surgery so I can live a normal life again," she tearfully appeals.

With time running out and no funds raised yet, Monica's hope now lies in the generosity of the public to save her leg and restore her future.