Uganda Unveils Inclusive, Gender-Balanced Team for Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

Uganda has officially launched its campaign for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games at the British High Commission in Uganda, signalling the country's readiness for the upcoming global event.

The launch event brought together athletes, executive members of the Uganda Olympic Committee/Commonwealth Games Uganda (UOC/CGU), federation leaders, members of the press, and key stakeholders in Uganda's sporting community.

It served as both a celebration of Uganda's sporting journey and a call to action ahead of the Games scheduled to run from July 23 to August 2, 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland.

Speaking at the launch, Uganda Olympic Committee President and Commonwealth Games Uganda President, Dr. Donald Rukare, confirmed that Uganda will field a team of 53 athletes competing in 10 disciplines.

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The team will comprise 35 female and 18 male athletes, including five para-athletes--an intentional reflection of the country's commitment to gender equity and inclusivity in sport.

"Preparations for Glasgow 2026 are in high gear. We return to Glasgow after 12 years, ready, stronger, more inclusive, and unstoppable," Rukare said.

Team Uganda will join competitors from over 70 Commonwealth nations and territories in what is expected to be one of the most progressive editions of the Games.

Uganda's participation will span Para Swimming, Para Powerlifting, Athletics, Basketball 3x3, Boxing, Judo, Netball, Swimming, Track Cycling, and Weightlifting--disciplines that have historically contributed to the country's international sporting success.

Uganda heads into the Games with a proud legacy of 92 Commonwealth medals since its debut in 1954 in Vancouver. This tally includes 21 gold, 27 silver, and 44 bronze medals, with athletics, boxing, weightlifting, and cycling among the strongest contributors.

At the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Uganda secured six medals. Among the standout performances was para-athlete Vivian Nakawunde, whose silver medal in Para Powerlifting highlighted both individual resilience and the growing prominence of para-sport in the country.

The Glasgow 2026 Games are set to mark a historic milestone for inclusion within the Commonwealth sporting movement.

British High Commissioner to Uganda, Lisa Chesney, emphasized this during the launch:

"Glasgow 2026 will be the most inclusive Commonwealth Games in history. For the first time, the very first medal of the Games will be awarded in a para-sport event. Inclusion is not an addition to the programme--it is the programme."

Chesney also highlighted Ugandan athletes such as Husnah Kukundakwe and Denis Mbaziira as part of a rising generation driving visibility and excellence in inclusive sport.

Dr. Rukare reaffirmed Uganda's commitment to ensuring that no talent is left behind, describing sport as "a powerful force for unity, health, and progress."

He urged athletes to embody the values of inclusion, excellence, and unity in diversity as they represent the nation on the global stage.

According to Rukare, sport in Uganda continues to unite communities, inspire ambition, and empower the next generation--particularly girls and women. From grassroots participation to elite international competition, sport plays a critical role in fostering peace, building national pride, and strengthening social cohesion.

The launch also underscored the enduring partnership between Uganda and the United Kingdom, reflected through collaboration in sport, trade, academia, and cultural exchange. The Commonwealth Games remain a key platform for deepening these ties.

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Rukare further noted his election in November 2025 as President of Commonwealth Sport, making him the first African to hold the position--an achievement that elevates Uganda's influence within the global sporting landscape.

"Glasgow is ready to host all our members in what an altogether brilliant Games will be. The Games remain the most tangible and celebrated manifestation of Commonwealth connection," he said.

As preparations intensify, Uganda is also looking beyond Glasgow 2026 to future competitions, including the 2027 Youth Commonwealth Games in Malta.

Dr. Rukare expressed appreciation to the Government of Uganda, the National Council of Sports, and partners including Sanlam, Nile, Graphics Design, Blacklyf, Hive Digital, Tooke, and Commonwealth Sport for their continued support of Team Uganda.