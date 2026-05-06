Ethiopia: Today's Patriotism Lies in Driving Development, Leading Modernization - President Taye

Addis Ababa — President Taye Atske Selassie said that today's patriotism should be expressed through active contribution to national development and leadership in modernization, as the country marked the 85th Patriots' Victory Day.

The 85th Victory Day was celebrated with great ceremony at the Patriots' Victory Monument Square (Arat Kilo) in Addis Ababa, attended by senior government officials, diplomats, and members of the public.

Speaking at the event, President Taye stated that the day represents a historic triumph over fascism and Nazism, extending his congratulations to the people of the nation and to patriots who secured the country's sovereignty through sacrifice.

He noted that the annual commemoration reflects the resilience and determined struggle of patriots, who, despite limited resources and basic weaponry, defeated a well-equipped invading force.

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According to the President, this victory demonstrated the power of unity to the world and safeguarded the country's sovereignty on the global stage.

The President further emphasized that the victory laid a lasting foundation to prevent the resurgence of fascist ideology, while underscoring that the legacy passed down from patriots includes peace, freedom, and self-confidence.

Describing patriotism as a timeless national virtue, Taye said the historic victory continues to serve as a firm foundation for prosperity and a source of hope for the future.

He stressed that every citizen has a responsibility to serve the country with awareness and foresight, noting that the aspirations of the people center on growth, development, and modernization.

"Today's patriotism is to be an actor of development and a leader of modernization," the President stated, urging citizens to honor the sacrifices of past generations by working toward a better and more prosperous nation.

Ethiopia commemorates Patriots' Victory Day annually to honor the courage and sacrifice of those who resisted foreign occupation and defended the country's independence.