Africa: Visa-Free Africa, Open Skies Key to Tourism Growth, Kenyan Expert Says

Addis Ababa — A leading Kenyan aviation expert has called for sweeping reforms across Africa's travel and aviation sectors, arguing that visa-free access and open skies are essential to unlocking the continent's vast tourism potential.

Speaking to ENA on the sidelines of the IATA Focus Africa Conference in Addis Ababa, Charles Gakuu emphasized the urgent need for stronger regional air connectivity and policy alignment among African nations.

Gakuu, Managing Director of the Air Travel and Related Studies Centre in Nairobi, pointed to recent improvements in regional air links, highlighting the growing network of Ethiopian Airlines as a model for the continent.

"We need to have open connectivity. I was very happy yesterday to catch a flight from Mombasa to Addis on Ethiopian Airlines. That was never there," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He praised the airline's expanding global reach, noting its connections across multiple continents.

"I must commend Ethiopian Airlines, first of all, for the effort that they have made to spread the wings all over the world. I see Addis-Sao Paulo, I see Addis-Chicago, I see Addis-Washington, and so on. On the other side, Milan. It is very good. It's very good for air connectivity."

Despite these gains, Gakuu stressed that broader structural reforms are needed to fully realize Africa's aviation and tourism potential.

"The first of all is to have a visa-free continent. It does not make sense that I require a visa to go to my neighbor," he said, pointing to integration models such as the European Union and the Schengen Area as examples worth emulating.

He added that liberalizing airspace across the continent is equally critical. "The second thing that you need to do is, of course, to open up the skies."

Reflecting on his first visit to Addis Ababa in the early 1990s, Gakuu noted the city's dramatic transformation over the past three decades.

"I'm very, very delighted to see that in 30 years you have an electric train, you have huge freeways, and the numbers have grown, populations have grown," he said, recalling a time when landmarks such as the Ghion Hotel and the Hilton Addis Ababa dominated the skyline.

He also commended Ethiopian Airlines for extending its influence beyond aviation into hospitality, citing investments in high-quality accommodation for transit passengers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Travel Business Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Ethiopian Airlines have taken lead in that, and not just with aviation, but also in proper quality five-star hotels where transit passengers can be able to have a rest. And that is revenue for the airline, and of course revenue for the country," he said.

Gakuu highlighted Ethiopia's visa-free access for Kenyan travelers as a positive example of regional cooperation.

"I think it is only Kenyans and one more nationality that don't require a visa to get to Ethiopia. And we are very happy with that privilege," he noted.

Describing his arrival experience, he added, "When I came in, no questions asked. I just got my passport stamped, and in five minutes I was here."

He concluded with optimism about Ethiopia's future, pointing to its hospitality sector and growing infrastructure.

"I'm sure with the hospitality of the people, of the Ethiopians, there's no doubt that moving forward you're going to build also your tourism industry, Ethiopia's aviation industry. It's good to see so many hotels coming up. I saw Radisson Blu Hotel Addis Ababa, and many more."