Tanzania: Joined At the Hip - for Tanzania, Kenya, Shared Prosperity Is the Mantra

Dar es Salaam — THE visit of President William Ruto of Kenya to Tanzania, culminating in his address to Parliament yesterday, marks more than a diplomatic milestone.

It signals a potential turning point in East African history. For too long, relations between our two nations have been shaped by the ghosts of the past--competition, suspicion and rivalry. These forces fragmented our markets, weakened our collective voice and constrained our progress. After this historic moment, we now have a real opportunity to bury that era for good.

As President Ruto told Members of Parliament, we are not merely neighbours; we are brothers and sisters. Ours is not a relationship of convenience, but one anchored in shared history and a common destiny. The foundation of this new chapter must be trust, the true currency of prosperity in today's global economy.

Ruto's assertion, that you can share wealth, but you cannot share poverty, captures the essence of the moment. Our growth must be mutually reinforcing, not mutually limiting. The economic case is already compelling. Bilateral trade reached 860.3 million US dollars in 2025, accounting for a significant share of intra-regional commerce within the East African Community.

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Yet both governments recognise this is only a fraction of what is possible. Encouragingly, the commitments made during the visit point in the right direction. The pledge to eliminate non-tariff barriers, the signing of multiple Memoranda of Understanding, and plans to expand strategic infrastructure, from roads to rail represent more than policy intent.

They form the building blocks of a more integrated and competitive regional economy. Equally important is the recognition that some of the most persistent barriers are systemic. High transaction costs, regulatory bottlenecks and lingering mistrust have long constrained cross-border business. Addressing these, through harmonised policies and practical measures such as reducing communication costs--will be critical to unlocking real value.

At the Tanzania-Kenya Business Forum in Dar es Salaam, Samia Suluhu Hassan delivered a clear message: Tanzania and Kenya are not competitors, but partners--indeed, family.

Her warning was blunt but accurate: if one country falters, the other cannot remain unaffected. Interdependence is no longer theoretical. It is a lived reality. The collapse of the original East African Community remains a stark reminder of the cost of division. As President Samia aptly put it, Tanzania and Kenya are "joined at the hip." The task now is simple: act like it.