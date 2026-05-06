Tanzania: Dar City Face Petro De Luanda in Bal Playoff Debut

Kigali — TANZANIA'S Dar City Basketball Club will make history later this month when they face Angolan giants Petro de Luanda in the Basketball Africa League (BAL) playoffs quarter-finals in Kigali, Rwanda.

The knockout stage runs from 22-31 May 2026 at the BK Arena, bringing together Africa's leading clubs competing for continental supremacy.

Dar City are the first Tanzanian side to reach the BAL playoffs, having secured qualification through a strong showing in the Kalahari Conference group stage in Pretoria, South Africa. Their rapid rise marks a significant milestone for Tanzanian basketball.

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They now face a formidable challenge against Petro de Luanda, former BAL champions and 2025 finalists, who bring considerable experience and pedigree into the tie.

"This is a proud moment not just for our club, but for Tanzania and East African basketball as a whole," a club official said. "We've worked hard to get here, and now we want to compete at the highest level."

Dar City have enjoyed a sharp rise since their formation, dominating domestically with multiple titles in Tanzania's National Basketball League and Dar es Salaam competitions.Their qualification for the BAL playoffs has been widely seen as evidence of the region's growing presence in African basketball.

The quarter-final also highlights an increased East African footprint in the competition, with Rwanda's RSSB Tigers among the participating sides in Kigali.

Despite being underdogs, Dar City insist they are aiming to make further history.

"We didn't come this far just to participate. We're here to make history," the team said.