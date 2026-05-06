Tanzania: Why Inquiry Commission Was a Crucial Step in Restoring National and Economic Confidence

Dar es Salaam — FOLLOWING the violence that erupted during and after the 29th October 2025 General Election, Tanzania entered one of the most difficult periods in its recent history, facing not only political instability but also mounting concerns over social cohesion, investor confidence and economic stability.

Against that backdrop, President Samia Suluhu Hassan's decision to establish a Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the unrest and breakdown of public order has increasingly been viewed as a significant act of leadership aimed at restoring public trust, strengthening institutional accountability and protecting the country's long-term economic stability.

The commission, chaired by former Chief Justice Mohamed Chande Othman, was tasked with uncovering the causes of the violence, identifying those responsible, assessing the human, social and economic consequences, and recommending measures to strengthen accountability, governance and national reconciliation.

While presenting the report in Dar es Salaam on April 23, 2026, Justice Chande said the commission's central responsibility was to establish the truth for the benefit of the nation.

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"The primary responsibility of the commission was factfinding regarding the violence that occurred during and after the October 2025 General Election," he said.

His remarks underscored the government's decision to address the crisis through institutional and legal mechanisms rather than allowing competing narratives, speculation and political tensions to dominate the national conversation.

Justice Chande also praised President Samia for establishing the commission and entrusting it with what he described as a matter critical to the country's future.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Your Excellency the President for the great confidence you placed in us by entrusting us with this important responsibility for the future of our nation," he said.

The commission's work involved an extensive nationwide process that included testimony from victims, witnesses, political leaders, religious figures, security officials, economists and civil society representatives.

According to the report, the inquiry gathered evidence from more than 1,300 victims and received thousands of written submissions, text messages, emails and digital communications from citizens across the country.

Justice Chande said the commission deliberately sought broad public participation to ensure no citizen willing to contribute to national healing was excluded from the process.

"There was no one with evidence or views, who willingly wanted to be part of the journey of healing the nation, who was denied the opportunity to reach us," he said.

The commission also relied heavily on forensic investigations, including analysis of digital images, videos and satellite material, to distinguish verified evidence from manipulated or misleading content circulated online during the unrest.

"This methodology enabled the commission to distinguish between authentic and manipulated images," Justice Chande said.

The inquiry concluded that the violence was driven by a combination of long-standing political, economic and social grievances. Among the economic factors identified were the rising cost of living, unemployment, unequal access to economic opportunities, an unfavourable business environment and concerns over taxation and levies.

The report also concluded that the violence caused severe economic disruption across several sectors.

According to the commission, property worth approximately 125 billion Tanzanian shillings was destroyed during the unrest. Of that amount, private sector losses accounted for about 89bn/-, representing more than 70 per cent of total damage, while public property losses amounted to around 36bn/-. Businesses, banks, fuel stations and transport infrastructure were among the hardest-hit sectors.

Small and medium-sized enterprises also suffered extensive losses through looting and destruction of property.

One businessman told the commission that a commercial truck he had purchased through a bank loan was destroyed during the violence after only two months of operation.

"After retirement, I took a loan from Equity Bank Tanzania Limited to purchase a truck for business purposes. During the election violence, the parking area was attacked and my vehicle was burned completely. I tried to seek compensation from the insurance company, but the policy did not cover political violence," he told the commission.

Another small trader described how looters emptied a mobile phone shop during the unrest.

"My shop was attacked during election day violence and all the phones were stolen. The phones were bought on credit. I am in a terrible situation and I no longer know what to do," the trader told the commission.

The report also documented losses within the financial sector, including the theft of more than 621 million shillings from automated teller machines belonging to major banks.

Beyond direct financial losses, the commission found that the unrest disrupted transport and logistics networks, affected tourism activity, weakened financial market performance and altered cash circulation patterns in some areas.

Economists who appeared before the commission warned that prolonged political instability could have undermined Tanzania's investment climate and increased economic risks if left unresolved.

However, the report noted that Tanzania's sovereign credit rating remained at B1, according to a February 2026 assessment by Moody's, indicating that international lenders continued to view the country as creditworthy despite the political unrest.

The report attributed part of that resilience to the government's decision to establish the inquiry commission quickly after the violence.

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"According to the Central Bank, the President's decision to establish the Commission of Inquiry was a very positive decision and an important starting point for building confidence in Tanzania's economy," the report stated.

At the same time, economists cautioned that failure to address political risks adequately could eventually weaken investor confidence and affect the country's future credit standing.

Justice Chande repeatedly stressed that the commission's work was intended not only to investigate past events but also to help Tanzania move forward through accountability, reform and reconciliation.

"The report we are presenting today, together with its recommendations, carries the collective national commitment to heal wounds, ensure accountability where necessary, but above all to learn and move forward together," he said.

His remarks reflected a broader message running throughout the commission's findings: that lasting stability depends not only on restoring order, but also on rebuilding trust between citizens, institutions and the state.

In today's increasingly competitive global economy, political stability and institutional credibility remain central to attracting investment and sustaining economic growth. Analysts say Tanzania's decision to confront the crisis through a public inquiry and institutional review has strengthened perceptions of the country as a state committed to accountability, transparency and long-term stability.