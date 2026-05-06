Tanzania: Airtel, Veta Boost Digital Skills Training

Dar es Salaam — AIRTEL Tanzania and Vocational Education and Training Authority (VETA) have signed an MoU to expand the Airtel digital learning platform, aiming to broaden access to vocational training and boost employability across the country.

The enhanced agreement makes Airtel VSOMO as VETA's official online vocational platform, advancing digital skills and youth empowerment nationwide.

Airtel Tanzania Managing Director Mr Charles Kamoto said the partnership reflects the telecom's commitment to inclusive digital transformation and expanding access to skills development opportunities for the locals.

"Airtel VSOMO is the official national platform for online vocational training under VETA. It enables Tanzanians to gain practical skills anytime and anywhere using their digital devices," he said.

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Under the renewed partnership, Airtel Tanzania, via the Airtel Africa Foundation, will provide connectivity, infrastructure, zero-rated access and campaigns to boost digital learning, while promoting Airtel VSOMO and removing cost barriers.

The platform enables seamless registration, payments and learning access, reaching urban and rural users through Airtel's 23.7 million subscribers. Airtel VSOMO has 59,000 downloads, with about 60 per cent via zero-rated access. So far, 27,194 users have registered, while 9,539 learners have enrolled in vocational programmes and 6,723 have successfully completed their training.

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The company has also reinvested approximately 80.6m/- from its share of training fees back into VETA to support platform expansion, content development and system strengthening. Airtel VSOMO has generated an estimated 1.2bn/- in economic value, while learners have saved an average of 180,000/- each compared to traditional training pathways.

VETA Director General Mr Anthony Kasore welcomed the partnership, urging stronger integration of practical training into Airtel VSOMO so learners can study theory and complete tasks via mobile devices.

Airtel Africa Foundation Manager, Ms Beatrice Singano said the programme offers flexible, shorter courses (2-3 months) to suit young people's needs, and highlighted initiatives like Fursa Lab, Shule Yetu and fellowship programmes that promote innovation and wider access to education.

Over 23,000 youths have enrolled on Airtel VSOMO, which offers 13 vocational courses and plans to expand. The partners aim to enrol 400 new learners monthly, strengthening digital skills, employability and the learningto-work link in digital economy.