South Africa: IFP Update Statement On Alleged Call Recording Involving Ifpyb KZN Chairperson and Others

6 May 2026
Inkatha Freedom Party (Durban)
press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party NEC last night, Tuesday, 05 May 2026, convened a special meeting to consider the matter relating to the alleged call recording involving the KZN IFP Youth Brigade Provincial Chairperson and Member of the National Council, Cde Mncedisi Maphisa MPL, and others.Having received formal correspondence from Cde Maphisa yesterday afternoon confirming that it is indeed his voice in the recording, and having considered all material facts presently before it, the NEC resolved as follows:

  1. ⁠Cde Mncedisi Maphisa is hereby suspended from all Party activities and responsibilities with immediate effect. This includes his duties as KZN IFPYB Provincial Chairperson and Member of the IFP National Council, pending the matter serving before the National Council for disciplinary processes.
  2. Cde Lindi Ndlovu is hereby suspended from the IFP and barred from all Party-related activities with immediate effect, pending the matter serving before the National Council for disciplinary processes.
  3. The NEC will continue to investigate the matter and will present a comprehensive report to the National Council for its consideration as part of the disciplinary process.
  4. The NEC further cautions all IFP members, leaders, and structures against divisive, irresponsible, and reckless conduct that brings the Party into disrepute and undermines unity within the organisation.

The IFP remains committed to organisational discipline, unity, integrity, and the preservation of the values upon which the Party was founded.

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Issued by:

Hon. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, MP

IFP National Spokesperson

Media Enquiries:

Fanele Mhlongo

IFP National Media and Communications Officer

082 866 4029

Read the original article on IFP.

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