Rwanda: One Woman's Trailblazing Journey in Male-Dominated Auto Industry

On a busy day in Kigali, surrounded by shelves lined with thousands of vehicle components, Apolonie Mukarukaka can still identify a spare part almost at a glance.

Decades of experience have given her an instinct few can match. Mention a part, and she can tell you what it does, where it fits, and often exactly where to find it.

It is the kind of mastery that can only come from years of hands-on work, years spent learning, adapting, and persevering in an industry where women were once almost entirely absent.

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Breaking new ground

From humble beginnings in Kamonyi District to a long and distinguished career at RwandaMotor, Mukarukaka's life story is one of resilience, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to growth. It is also a story that challenges assumptions about women's roles in technical professions and underscores the transformative power of work.

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Born on March 10, 1964, in Mpungwe Village, Rugarika Sector, in present-day Kamonyi District, Mukarukaka grew up in a time when educational opportunities, particularly for girls, were limited. The daughter of Serukaka Deo and Nyiramana Eugénie, she credits her parents with laying the foundation for her future by ensuring she went to school.

She began her education in 1967, at the age of seven. After completing primary school, she enrolled in a familiale school, where she studied French, Kinyarwanda, basic English, sewing, and cooking. Although she did not progress to secondary school, the practical education she received would later serve her well.

Choosing an unconventional path

It was her brother-in-law who first encouraged her to think beyond the traditional options available to young women at the time. After completing her studies, he suggested she pursue training in mechanics, a field overwhelmingly dominated by men.

At first, the idea seemed daunting. Automotive mechanics was widely regarded as a man's profession, both in Rwanda and elsewhere. Yet Mukarukaka was intrigued. She saw an opportunity to learn a valuable skill and, perhaps, to carve out a different kind of future for herself.

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In the early 1980s, she enrolled in mechanical training at Sainte Famille in Kigali. Under the instruction of Pierre Célestin Nyanshongore, she studied the fundamentals of automotive mechanics, from understanding engine systems to identifying vehicle components and their functions.

She and her classmates even received basic driving lessons, though she did not have the opportunity to pursue formal driver training.

What fascinated her most was learning how vehicles worked, how each component fit into the larger system, and how every part served a specific purpose. That technical knowledge would become the cornerstone of her career.

Building a career at RwandaMotor

After four years of study and practical training, Mukarukaka completed her internship in 1984. The following year, she joined RwandaMotor, one of Rwanda's leading automotive companies, beginning what would become a long and distinguished career.

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She still recalls being asked to report for duty on May 1, Labour Day. Thinking the offices would be closed for the holiday, she waited until the next working day to begin.

At RwandaMotor, she started in spare parts management. Her responsibilities included identifying vehicle parts, locating them in printed catalogues, and later using microfilm systems to find exact specifications.

As technology advanced, she adapted seamlessly, transitioning from paper-based systems to computerized inventory platforms.

Her background in mechanics gave her a significant advantage. She did not simply know part numbers, she understood precisely what each component did, how it functioned, and where it fit within a vehicle.

Even today, she can identify virtually any automotive part and explain its role.

Mastering the trade

Over the years, Mukarukaka took on increasingly complex responsibilities. She prepared quotations, processed orders, managed stock, and eventually oversaw entire spare parts operations. Her diligence, reliability, and attention to detail earned her the trust of colleagues, supervisors, and customers alike.

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She became known not only for her technical expertise, but also for her speed, professionalism, and unwavering work ethic.

"At first, we used thick catalogues to identify parts," she recalls. "Later, technology changed everything. We moved to digital systems where you could enter a vehicle model and instantly find the exact part you needed."

Her willingness to embrace change, whether mechanical systems, inventory software, or new workplace technologies, became one of her greatest strengths.

A woman in a man's world

When Mukarukaka entered the field, women in automotive mechanics were exceedingly rare. Yet she never saw that as a reason to hold back.

In fact, she found encouragement in knowing she was not entirely alone. There were six women in her mechanics class, each determined to prove that technical expertise was not limited by gender.

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Throughout her career, Mukarukaka remained passionate about mentoring others. She trained interns, guided younger colleagues, and actively encouraged more women and girls to consider careers in technical fields.

One of the young men she mentored went on to master the trade. She also taught a young woman, hoping to inspire more female participation in the automotive sector.

For Mukarukaka, passing on knowledge has always been as important as acquiring it.

Reinvention and lifelong learning

After retiring from RwandaMotor, Mukarukaka did not step away from work. Instead, she embraced an entirely new challenge.

She joined the computer and networking sector, helping install and manage computer systems in schools. The transition required her to learn new technologies and improve her English, which she studied in evening classes.

Once again, she proved that adaptability and curiosity could open new doors at any stage of life.

Whether working with vehicle parts or computer networks, her philosophy remained the same: learning never stops.

Family, legacy, and resilience

Now 65, Mukarukaka is a mother of three, two sons and a daughter. She considers raising and educating her children among her greatest achievements.

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One of her sons has followed in her footsteps, developing an impressive knowledge of automotive spare parts. Though he is not currently employed in the sector, his expertise reflects the skills and passion his mother passed on.

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Her work enabled her to provide for her family, educate her children, and build a home, accomplishments she regards with immense pride.

Like many Rwandans, Mukarukaka also had to rebuild her life after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. Work became both a source of stability and a path toward healing. It gave her purpose, allowed her to support her family, and helped her move forward.

Words for the next generation

Today, Mukarukaka remains a strong advocate for hard work, particularly for young women.

She encourages them not to wait for perfect opportunities or formal office jobs. Instead, she urges them to learn practical skills, embrace available opportunities, and build their futures step by step.

Every form of honest work, she believes, carries dignity.

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If given the opportunity, she would still like to establish her own company, one that could train young people, especially girls, in technical and vocational skills.

Her life stands as a powerful testament to the value of perseverance, continuous learning, and self-belief.

Meaningful careers, her story reminds us, are not defined by where one begins, but by the determination to keep moving forward.