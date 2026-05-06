Rwanda: Preservation of Our Traditional Games Is Imperative

Rwanda's decision to revive kubuguza through school competitions is more than a cultural gesture; it is a necessary intervention. Today, young people are more involved with imported games and digital entertainment. By reintroducing traditional games like Igisoro, we remind ourselves that heritage can be both relevant and enriching.

Kubuguza is not just a pastime. It is a tool for developing critical thinking, patience, and strategy. These skills fit well with modern educational goals. It also promotes social bonds, bringing students together beyond screens and individual play. The experiences shared by students already show its impact: stronger friendships, sharper minds, and renewed curiosity about their roots. This is what cultural preservation should look like: alive, engaging, and part of everyday life.

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While this initiative deserves recognition, it should not stop at competitions or selected schools. If we are serious about preserving our cultural identity, then education about heritage must start much earlier, at home and in early childhood learning. Children should grow up knowing traditional games, stories, songs, and values as naturally as they learn to read and write. Culture should not feel like a special program; it should be a lived experience from birth.

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There is also room for innovation. Technology, often seen as a threat to tradition, can become a partner. Digital versions of Igisoro, storytelling apps, and media that focus on Rwandan heritage could help connect generations while reaching young people where they are.

Reviving Kubuguza is a significant step forward. The next challenge is to ensure that Rwanda's cultural heritage is not only remembered but also continuously experienced, taught, and proudly carried into the future.