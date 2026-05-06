Namibia: 'Dagga' Farm Auctioned for N$44.5m

6 May 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A farm linked to a N$52-million cannabis plantation has been auctioned for N$44.5 million in a 10-day bidding process that ended on Monday.

Farm Eendrag made national news last May when the cannabis plantation was discovered.

Farm manager David van der Linden, as well as employee Johannes Kamati were arrested.

After the cannabis discovery, the farm was also linked to the disappearance of cattle owned by the Meat Corporation of Namibia, estimated to be worth N$7 million.

Farm Eendrag has been auctioned as it is currently under liquidation.

The final bid at closing was N$44.5 million.

Including additional costs such as transaction costs, the total value of the bid is N$54 million.

The final bid is subject to the approval of the liquidator, who has 72 hours to decide whether to accept the bid or not.

The main claim against the property is from Bank Windhoek, which conducted a valuation of the property in April.

Farm Eendrag is nearly 4 900 hectares in size and includes a farmhouse and a feedlot.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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