Namibia: Mental Observation Ordered for State House Intruder

A man alleged to have been found naked in a residence on the State House premises in Windhoek last Thursday is set to undergo a period of psychiatric observation to determine if he can understand court proceedings.

This is in terms of an order issued by magistrate Eliud Nakulonda in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court yesterday.

Nakulonda made the order at the end of a court appearance by Windhoek resident Giano Seibeb (29), who is charged with counts of trespassing, indecent exposure, which is a contravention of a section of the Combating of Immoral Practices Act of 1980, and housebreaking with intent to commit a crime unknown to the state.

Seibeb is alleged to have been found in a state of undress in a guest house at State House in Windhoek last Thursday.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He told the magistrate during his court appearance that he wants to plead guilty to the three charges he is facing.

"I won't waste the court's time.

I will be pleading guilty to all the charges," Seibeb said.

Public prosecutor Reinhardt Kamatoto informed the magistrate that according to Seibeb's health records, he has a history of schizophrenia.

Kamatoto also said Seibeb was booked into a ward for patients with mental conditions at Windhoek Central Hospital, from which he then escaped, before the incident at State House.

Kamatoto asked Nakulonda to make an order referring Seibeb for psychiatric observation to determine if he is able to understand court proceedings.

After Kamatoto addressed the court, Seibeb again told the magistrate he wanted to admit guilt on the three charges he is facing.

"I'm guilty for all the cases. The court must punish me now," he said.

The state is not ready to accept a guilty plea from Seibeb at this stage, though, Kamatoto said.

The state is alleging that before the incident at State House Seibeb broke into a house in Windhoek on 21 April, with an intent to commit a crime unknown to the state.

In terms of the penalty clause of the trespassing charge against Seibeb, he can be sentenced to a fine not exceeding N$1 000 or to imprisonment for up to a year, or to both such a fine and period of imprisonment, on that charge.

Seibeb is being held in custody.

His next court appearance is scheduled to take place on 22 June.