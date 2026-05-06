Somalia, Qatar Discuss Boosting Human Rights Cooperation

Mogadishu — The chairperson of Somalia's National Independent Human Rights Commission, Maryan Qasim, held talks on Wednesday with Qatar's ambassador to Somalia, Dr Abdullahi bin Salim Al-Nuaimi, focusing on strengthening cooperation in human rights and institutional development.

Discussions centered on enhancing collaboration between the two countries' human rights bodies, including technical exchanges, capacity building, institutional management, human rights reporting, prison monitoring, and professional development.

Qasim thanked Qatar for its continued support to Somalia, including its role at the United Nations Human Rights Council and backing of resolution A/HRC/60/L.14.

Both sides agreed on the importance of sustained cooperation between national human rights institutions to promote and protect human rights in line with international standards and the Paris Principles.