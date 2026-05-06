Somalia, Qatar Discuss Boosting Human Rights Cooperation

6 May 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The chairperson of Somalia's National Independent Human Rights Commission, Maryan Qasim, held talks on Wednesday with Qatar's ambassador to Somalia, Dr Abdullahi bin Salim Al-Nuaimi, focusing on strengthening cooperation in human rights and institutional development.

Discussions centered on enhancing collaboration between the two countries' human rights bodies, including technical exchanges, capacity building, institutional management, human rights reporting, prison monitoring, and professional development.

Qasim thanked Qatar for its continued support to Somalia, including its role at the United Nations Human Rights Council and backing of resolution A/HRC/60/L.14.

Both sides agreed on the importance of sustained cooperation between national human rights institutions to promote and protect human rights in line with international standards and the Paris Principles.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.