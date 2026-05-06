Namibia: NSA Gets New Deputy Statistician General

Israel Tjizake has been appointed as the new deputy statistician general of the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) from 1 May.

He brings a wealth of expertise in official statistics, data management, and institutional leadership with over 25 years' experience of development practice, spanning from the government to the United Nations and academia.

His expertise includes management policy analysis, programme design in population and social development, organisational change and development, as well as leadership, management, and team building.

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Tjizake will oversee the agency's core statistical operations, including data collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination, and advancing innovation in data production, as well as ensuring alignment with national, regional and international statistical standards.

"He will also play a key role in driving the implementation of key initiatives, including the modernisation of statistical systems and the promotion of evidence-based decision-making across sectors," says NSA general-statistician and chief executive Alex Shimuafeni in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Shimuafeni says Tjizake has provided extensive technical support to government institutions and non-governmental organisations, with a focus on demography, statistics, and results-based policy development at national, sectoral, and organisational levels.

"He has successfully led and coordinated mid-term reviews, evaluation studies, strategic planning processes, and country programme development, including planning, monitoring, and evaluation functions," the statement reads.

Tjizake has experience in the planning, implementation, and management of large-scale surveys and housing and population censuses.

He holds a master's degree in population studies and human resources, complemented by training in geographic information systems and economics.

Tjizake holds a bachelor of science with majors in mathematics, statistics, and economics, and has completed coursework towards a master's degree in public health, and undergone several specialised short courses.

He has multiple professional certifications in results-based management, project management, and geographic information systems.

He replaces Ottilie Mwazi who went on retirement on 31 March.