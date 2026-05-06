Somalia: Egypt Reaffirms Full Support for Somalia's Sovereignty

Cairo — Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty reaffirmed, Tuesday, May 5, 2026, Egypt's full support for the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia during a phone call on Tuesday with his Somali counterpart Abdisalam Ali.

Abdelatty stressed Egypt's firm rejection of any unilateral actions that could undermine Somalia's sovereignty or territorial unity.

The call addressed the latest developments in Somalia, as well as ways to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance coordination between the two countries.

He also praised the growing momentum in Egyptian-Somali relations and reiterated Egypt's commitment to providing political, security, and capacity-building support through national training programs.

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The minister underlined the importance of securing sustainable funding for the African Union mission in Somalia to enable it to carry out its mandate effectively.

Abdelatty condemned Israel's recognition of the so-called "Somaliland," describing it as a blatant violation of international law, the UN Charter, and the African Union's founding principles.

For his part, the Somali foreign minister reviewed domestic developments and efforts to boost security and state institutions, expressing appreciation for Egypt's continued support.

Both sides agreed to maintain close coordination to support stability in Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and the Red Sea region.

MENA