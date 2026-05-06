South Africa: Weather Conditions Expected to Start Clearing

Adverse weather conditions are expected to begin clearing from the central parts of the country this afternoon, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) said on Wednesday.

In an update, the weather service said weather conditions will begin clearing across Gauteng, North West and the Free State.

"However, rain will persist over Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, as well as along the south coast of RSA [Republic of South Africa] today, so residents are advised to remain cautious," it said.

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On Tuesday, the weatherman said that residents of the Eastern and Western Cape are on tenterhooks this week, following the dissemination of two Orange Level 8 warnings for disruptive rain in parts of the two provinces.

"Warnings of lower levels have also been issued for other provinces. This follows the onset of a cut-off low-pressure system, the effects of which are expected to be felt for the better part of the week," it said on Tuesday.

The SAWS had also issued an Orange Level 6 Warning for Disruptive rain leading to flooding of roads and settlements can be expected over the Central Karoo, Kannaland and Hessequa municipalities of the Western Cape on Wednesday into Thursday as well as Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, Buffalo City Metro, Dr Beyers Naude, Blue Crane Route, Ndlambe, Ngquuswa, Great Kei, Mnquma, Mbhashe, King Sabatha Dalindyebo, Nyandeni, Port St Johns, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Mbizana Local Municipalities of the Eastern Cape.

It had also issued an Orange Level 6 Warning for severe thunderstorms associated with heavy downpours resulting in flooding of roads, settlements, as well as large amounts of small hail over a populated area are expected over the eastern parts of KwaZulu Natal.

Meanwhile, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has urged all South Africans to exercise heightened caution following severe weather warnings issued by the SAWS.

READ | Public urged to exercise caution amid severe weather warnings