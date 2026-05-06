Namibia: Calling Choreographers to Join African Dance Experience

Namibian choreographers and film-makers are invited to enter their productions to the 2026 JOMBA! Digital Open Horizons platform, which will be staged as part of South Africa's most prestigious contemporary dance event in Durban.

Organised by the Centre for Creative Arts at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, the Digital Open Horizons platform will be held during the annual JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience from 27 August to 8 September this year.

The Digital Open Horizons platform highlights 'screen dance' or short films choreographed for the screen, incorporating movement, editing, framing and narrative that goes beyond the conventions of theatrical stage performances.

JOMBA! artistic director Lliane Loots says the digital platform seeks to provide a platform for experimental choreography across Africa.

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"The platform calls for works that are conceived as choreographic events using the screen format and where movement, lens, time and place are intrinsic parts of the film-making process," she says.

In addition, the digital platform invites diverse approaches to choreography.

"We encourage and embrace innovative, experimental and critical approaches within contemporary dance practices, whether interdisciplinary or hybrid, that challenge conventional ways dance creation and dissemination have been done in the digital age," Loots adds.

"We remain fully dedicated to providing accessible, safe spaces for dance makers. Digital Open Horizons is a vital incubator for revolutionary dance choreographers," she says.

The submissions should range from five to 10 minutes from choreographers aged 16 years and older from various parts of Africa, including Namibia.

"The best selected video submission will receive an award worth R2 000, but the festival does not provide any travel or accommodation assistance," Loots says.

Since a limited number of submissions will be selected, choreographers are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.