South Africa: Concern Over Safety of People With Disabilities Amid Severe Weather

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) has raised concern over the safety, dignity, and well-being of persons with disabilities as severe and persistent adverse weather conditions continue to affect parts of the country.

The department warned that increasingly frequent and intense climate-related events, including floods and storms, are disproportionately affecting persons with disabilities due to existing social, economic, and infrastructural barriers.

DWYPD Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said people with disabilities face heightened risks during disasters, citing challenges such as limited mobility, lack of accessible transport, and exclusion from emergency planning processes.

She also noted that early warning systems and disaster-related communication often remain inaccessible, leaving many without critical, life-saving information.

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"An extreme weather conditions worsen existing health challenges and disrupt access to essential healthcare and support services. Heavy rains, flooding, and strong winds pose a disproportionate risk to persons with disabilities, many of whom face mobility challenges, limited access to emergency services, and barriers to timely information," Chikunga said.

She said these conditions heighten vulnerability, particularly for those living in informal settlements, rural areas, and under-resourced communities.

The department has called on all spheres of government, including emergency services, and community structures to prioritise inclusive disaster response measures. These include:

· Ensuring accessible early warning systems, including sign language interpretation;

· Accessible communication formats, prioritising evacuation support for persons with disabilities;

· Providing accessible temporary shelters and essential services; and

· Strengthening coordination with disability organisations on the ground.

The department also urged families, caregivers and communities to check on people with disabilities during this period to ensure no one is left behind in emergency responses.

The Minister emphasised the need for a coordinated and inclusive approach that recognises the specific needs of persons with disabilities and always safeguard their rights and dignity.

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"Disaster situations must not deepen existing inequalities of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities. The department will continue to monitor the situation closely and work with relevant stakeholders to ensure that inclusive measures are implemented effectively," Chikunga said.