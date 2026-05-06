South Africa: Nelson Mandela Bay Calls for Caution On the Roads

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality in the Eastern Cape has urged motorists to exercise extreme caution as flooding has affected multiple roads.

"Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution as widespread flooding is affecting multiple roads across Nelson Mandela Bay. Several routes are either impassable or hazardous," the municipality said on Wednesday.

This as inclement weather has battered parts of the country with the South African Weather Service (SAWS) having issued several weather warnings and the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Velenkosini Hlabisa has urged all South Africans to exercise heightened caution, following severe weather warnings issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

The municipality said that roads that are severely affected are:

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· M4 (behind the Cemetery towards Deal Party)

· M4 between Deal Party & Mount Road

· Addo Road (including under the train bridge)

· N2 near John Tallant Interchange

· Redhouse Road (Uitenhage to Gqeberha) - near submerged

· Veeplaas & Daku Roads - closed

· 3rd Avenue Dip - closed

· Mbane Street, Zwide (bend from Johnson Rd towards Nzondelelo High School) - is heavily flooded and

· Mount Road

Meanwhile, flooded routes:

· Sydenham turn-off onto M4 (towards Summerstrand)

· Walker Drive (Sherwood)

· Durban Road (behind Stanford Square)

· Stanford Road (multiple sections, including near Auto Cast Rd & Korsten)

· Strandfontein & La Roche (corner)

· Swartkops (M17)

· Target Kloof

· Chatty Dip

· Entrance to Despatch

· William Moffett (parts of)

· Milner Avenue (opposite North End Lake)

· Burt Drive (behind Mercantile Hospital)

· Highfield Road

· Govan Mbeki Avenue (Pier 14 area)

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· Malabar Bridge

In Newton Park and surrounds:

· 7th Avenue (between Shirley & King Edward Street)

· Newton Street (between 4th & 5th Avenue)

The municipality urged motorists not to drive through flooded roads.

"Water depth is often misleading and may hide debris or washed-away surfaces. Even shallow, fast-moving water can sweep away a vehicle," it said.