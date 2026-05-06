South Africa: R90m to Revitalise CET Colleges

The Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET), in partnership with the Services Sector Education and Training Authority (Services SETA), has committed R90 million towards revitalising Community Education and Training (CET) colleges across South Africa.

Deputy Minister for Higher Education and Training, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, announced the allocation alongside Services SETA Administrator Lehlogonolo Masoga during the launch of an infrastructure upgrade project at Emlandeleni Community Learning Centre (CLC) at Ndwedwe in north of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The investment will support infrastructure upgrades and enhance teaching and learning conditions at all nine CET colleges in the country - one in each province.

The R90 million will be evenly distributed, with R10 million allocated to each of the nine CET colleges, benefiting not only the main campuses but also their satellite centres across various provinces, which play a critical role in delivering adult education programmes.

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The initiative is part of a broader strategy to transform CET colleges into key adult education centres that offer 'second chance' learning opportunities for out-of-school youth. The initiative aims to reposition these institutions as key drivers of inclusive education and skills development.

Speaking at the event on Monday, the Deputy Minister expressed gratitude to the Services SETA for their support and investment in Community Education and Training sector, highlighting the urgency of tackling the country's growing cohort of young people not in employment, education or training (NEET).

"We know that our country faces a significant challenge with the NEET cohort, that is, young people and adults not in employment, education or training. We cannot ignore this problem.

"CET colleges demonstrate that it is never too late to learn, rebuild and participate in the economy. Addressing youth unemployment and the lack of opportunities is urgent," Gondwe said.

Masoga said the investment forms part of the Services SETA's efforts to enhance access to learning opportunities across different communities.

"Services SETA has taken a deliberate decision to invest in the public education system as part of its contribution to skills development and inclusive access," Masoga said.

Emlandeleni CLC is among the first beneficiaries of the initiative, receiving R5 million for refurbishment and upgrades. The centre, which has more than 1 000 students, will undergo improvements, including roofing repairs, refurbishment of ablution and training facilities, classroom painting, installation of smart boards, and other urgent needs.

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The launch event also saw additional contributions from key stakeholders to support the centre's development.

The additional support includes:

· The National Student Financial Aid Scheme donated five laptops to expand access to digital learning programmes.

· The Fibre Processing and Manufacturing (FP&M) SETA donated 10 sewing machines to enhance practical training, broaden learning, and equip learners with skills for economic participation.

· Energy and Water Sector Education Training Authority (EWSETA) pledged a borehole drilling truck to train youth and community members, improve water access, and enhance practical skills and local services.

· Old Mutual, in partnership with Services SETA, donated dignity packs to all learners at Emlandeleni CLC.

The Deputy Minister emphasised that the support for Emlandeleni CLC and all CET colleges goes beyond infrastructure upgrades, underscoring the need to restore the prominence of CET colleges within the Post-School Education and Training (PSET) sector.

"The support is about reaffirming the important role of CET colleges and ensuring they are no longer forgotten in the PSET sector, but recognised as vital institutions in our education system," Gondwe said.