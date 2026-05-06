South Africa: DMPR Corrects Diesel Price Adjustment for May

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR) has published an Erratum to the diesel price adjustment published on Monday.

The price adjustments are effective from today.

"During the calculation of fuel prices for May 2026, the additional 93.00 cents per litre reduction in the fuel levy on diesel was erroneously captured as 0.93 cents per litre.

"This resulted in a higher increase in the wholesale price of R6.19 per litre instead of R5.27 per litre for diesel," the department explained.

The correct adjusted prices for this month are as follows:

Petrol 93 and 95 (ULP & LRP): R3.27 per litre (p/l) increase.

Diesel (0.05% sulphur): R5.27 p/l increase.

Diesel (0.005% sulphur): R5.27 p/l increase.

Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): R4.22 p/l increase

Single Maximum National Retail Price for Illuminating Paraffin: R5.63 p/l increase.

Maximum Retail Price of LPGas: R5.07 per kg increase in Gauteng and R5.78 per kg increase in the Western Cape

"The error is highly regrettable, and the department apologises for any inconvenience caused ahead of the fuel price adjustment.

"The department remains committed to providing timely, accurate and transparent information to the public and all stakeholders," the DMPR said.