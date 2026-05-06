South Africa: DA Takes the Fight to Replace Bee With Economic Inclusion for All to Parliament

6 May 2026
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Mat Cuthbert MP - DA Head of Policy

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has taken its fight to replace the ANC's Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) policy to Parliament, where the Economic Inclusion for All Bill is set for its first reading on Thursday.

This marks a major step in reforming South Africa's approach to empowerment policy.

There is no question that redress remains a national imperative. But after 30 years, BEE has failed to deliver meaningful inclusion. Instead, it has enriched a politically connected few, while millions remain locked out of real economic opportunity.

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The Economic Inclusion for All Bill offers a credible alternative. It shifts the focus from compliance checklists and paper-based ownership deals to measurable outcomes that expand opportunity in the real economy.

At its core is the reform of public procurement, one of the most powerful tools for driving inclusion, given the state's R1.2 trillion procurement budget.

The Bill replaces race-based procurement rules with a simplified, outcomes-driven preference-points system that prioritises value for money and genuine economic inclusion.

Under this model, companies are rewarded for what South Africa needs most:

Creating jobs.

Investing in infrastructure.

Developing skills.

Supporting small businesses to grow.

It also strengthens accountability by introducing tougher consequences for fraud and corruption, ensuring that public funds are used transparently and in the interests of all South Africans.

Crucially, this approach recognises a simple truth: there is no meaningful empowerment without economic growth.

By aligning empowerment with investment and job creation, the Bill seeks to drive inclusive growth that expands opportunity, rather than concentrating it in the hands of the few.

The first reading of this Bill marks the beginning of a critical parliamentary process to replace a failing system that works for some with one that works for all.

Read the original article on DA.

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