Uganda: Fugitive 'King Keith' Arrested in Uganda After Interpol Alert

Ugandan authorities have arrested a suspected international fugitive identified as Keith Mugisha, also known as "King Keith," following an intelligence-led operation supported by global law enforcement networks.

According to Ministry of Internal Affairs Uganda spokesperson Simon Peter Mundeyi, the arrest was triggered by multiple reports from members of the public who had observed suspicious behaviour and, in some cases, claimed to have been victims of the suspect's alleged activities.

"This was intelligence we normally rely on--from the public, from people who have been observing him, and even those who have been victims," Mundeyi said. "We acted on that intelligence to arrest this gentleman."

Preliminary findings suggest that Mugisha may have been involved in international criminal networks. Information shared through Interpol indicates that he was previously arrested in Brazil over alleged drug-related offenses.

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Authorities say Mugisha reportedly held a Ugandan passport while in Brazil and is believed to have escaped after acquiring Brazilian documentation.

He has since been listed among wanted suspects linked to drug trafficking in the country.

"When we flagged Interpol after his arrest, we were informed that he is on a wanted list," Mundeyi said, adding that a suspected Nigerian associate connected to the same case remains in custody in Brazil.

Investigations are now underway to determine whether Mugisha had links to drug trafficking networks operating within Uganda, as well as any involvement in other forms of organised crime.

The case is being handled in coordination with the Uganda Police Force and international partners.

During the arrest, security operatives recovered a firearm described by officials as "very serious," along with other suspicious materials.

The suspect reportedly claimed to possess a valid firearm license, which authorities are currently verifying.

In addition, investigators recovered an unidentified liquid substance suspected to be highly toxic. Officials say forensic analysis is ongoing to establish its composition and whether it may have been used in criminal acts, including possible poisoning incidents.

"We are not yet sure what it is, but it could be a very effective poison," Mundeyi said. "We don't know whether some people may have died as a result of his activities, but these are lines of inquiry we are pursuing."

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Authorities also reported inconsistencies in recovered ammunition, raising concerns that some rounds may have already been used.

Investigators are working to trace the missing ammunition and assess whether it could be linked to unresolved criminal cases.

Mundeyi emphasized that the investigation remains active, with more details expected as inquiries progress.

"We shall be able to furnish the public with more details as soon as investigations progress," he said.

The arrest underscores the growing role of public vigilance and cross-border cooperation in combating transnational crime, as Ugandan authorities increasingly rely on intelligence-sharing frameworks to track suspects operating across multiple jurisdictions.