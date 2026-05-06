Namibia: Stars and Chula Crash Out of Top 8

The Standard Bank Top 8 Cup delivered drama and upsets over the weekend at Vineta Stadium at Swakopmund.

Defending champions African Stars and fan favourites Eeshoke Chula Chula were both knocked out as four teams booked their places in the semi-finals.

The biggest shock saw African Stars fall to Eleven Arrows, who held them to a goalless draw before winning 4-2 on penalties.

Goalkeeper Andreas Amunyela was the hero, earning man of the match honours and converting the decisive spot-kick.

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Eleven Arrows assistant coach Dankie Hipundjua says their approach was to stay disciplined against a strong African Stars side.

"Our approach was clear. We know African Stars are the champions. We had to stay compact, absorb the pressure, and try to create chances when we got the opportunity," he says.

Hipundjua says preparation played a key role in the penalty shootout, especially the performance of his goalkeeper.

"We prepared by studying where they placed the ball. The goalkeeper was always on the right side, and what he did for us was marvellous," he says.

Eleven Arrows will face Mighty Gunners this coming weekend in the semi-finals at Outjo, with Hipundjua expecting another tough challenge.

"It's a cup game, everything goes out the window. If we want to progress, we have to work for it. It won't come on a silver plate," he says.

In another quarter-final, FC Ongos edged KK Palace 1-0, with Simon Elago scoring the only goal to secure their place in the semi-finals.

Mighty Gunners also advanced with a narrow 1-0 win over Eeshoke Chula Chula.

Deon Gariseb scored the winner, while Given Mutuezu was named man of the match.

Unam FC completed the semi-final line-up after beating Blue Waters 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Unam coach Robert Nauseb reflected on his side's resilience after the win.

"I said to my boys nothing is going to come easy. We just have to dig deep. We just have to give everything. We just have to put our bodies on the line. We have to be the lions," he says.

"I'm very happy for my boys. Congratulations to my boys. These boys are unbelievable. For four years, we've been working and working and working, and I can feel it. The fruit of four years is coming slowly but surely," he said.

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The coach was lost for words as he was speaking to the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation Sport on their semi-final clash against Ongos FC.

"I really don't have words on what we're going to do. The only thing I want to do now is to go celebrate with my boys, and we'll start thinking about Ongos from Monday," Nauseb said.

The attention now shifts to the semi-finals at Outjo on 9 May.