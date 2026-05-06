Ethiopia: PM Abiy Says Ethiopia's Food Sovereignty Drive Delivering Strong Results

6 May 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Ethiopia's ongoing efforts to achieve food sovereignty are yielding strong results, highlighting the country's expanding wheat production initiatives.

In a social media post, after visiting a large-scale wheat farm in the Oromia region, North Shewa Zone's Sululta district, the prime minister said the government's initiative to strengthen national food self-sufficiency is making significant progress.

"Today, in the Oromia Region, in the North Shewa Zone, Sululta district, we toured and observed a thriving wheat farm cultivated on 2,150 hectares of land," PM Abiy said.

He noted that Ethiopia's food sovereignty campaign, launched to reduce reliance on food imports and boost domestic agricultural productivity, continues to show encouraging outcomes through expanded wheat farming projects across the country.

The Prime Minister's remarks come as Ethiopia intensifies efforts to enhance agricultural production and ensure long-term food security through large-scale farming initiatives.

Read the original article on ENA.

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