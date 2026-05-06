Mozambique: Attacks in Cabo Delgado - Terrorist Actions Force More Than 700 People to Flee From Nangade

6 May 2026
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Nampula — Recent terrorist attacks and movements in the Nangade district, north of Cabo Delgado, have forced several families to flee their homes, affecting at least 776 people, including children. The data comes from the latest report by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), which indicates that those affected have left their homes in the villages of Machava, Samora Machel, Muangaza, and Nkonga.

According to the report, which was published by the local press and covers the period between April 17 and 25, some families have found refuge in the town of Mualela and other areas of the district. The report sent to Fides News Agency states that several residents have confirmed terrorist activity in the fields of Lijungo village and in the plains of the Nkonga community, with reports of food looting last week, but without violence. Furthermore, the report notes that two weeks ago, terrorists returned to villages in the Nangade district, where, in addition to the Mozambican Defense and Security Forces, Tanzanian armed forces have also been deployed as part of cooperation and good neighborly relations between the two countries.

Read the original article on Agenzia Fides.

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