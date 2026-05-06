Dodoma — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has stated that the appointment of Dr Eveline Munisi as Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations) was based on her competence, professionalism, and commitment to building Tanzania beyond ideological divisions.

Speaking today May 6, 2026, during a swearing-in ceremony held at Chamwino State House in Dodoma, President Samia explained the reasons behind appointing the opposition member from the NCCR-Mageuzi party.

She said that after reviewing Dr Munisi's credentials, she was satisfied that she possesses the qualifications needed to contribute effectively to the government and the nation.

President Samia also referenced the philosophy of former NCCR-Mageuzi Chairman, James Mbatia, who emphasized the importance of "serving Mother Tanzania," noting that this principle may have guided the party's commitment to public service.

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"I decided to bring one of them on board so that we can work together. We are all Tanzanians, and we need to combine our efforts to move forward collectively," she said.

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Highlighting the responsibilities of the Prime Minister's Office - Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, President Samia noted that the office plays a critical role in ensuring decent work conditions, safeguarding workers' rights, and guaranteeing fair benefits across all sectors.

In another development, she revealed that the government has initiated efforts to secure employment opportunities for youth abroad, with more than 7,000 young people already deployed this year.

She emphasized the importance of protecting their rights, safety, and benefits in accordance with labour laws and international standards.

Additionally, President Samia underscored the need to strengthen tripartite relations between the government, employers, and employees in both public and private sectors, noting that such collaboration is essential for industrial harmony and national development.

She added that the Prime Minister's Office has been tasked with expanding engagement between the government and various social groups.

In her concluding remarks, President Samia urged the newly sworn-in leaders to uphold integrity and professionalism in executing their duties to ensure that national development efforts yield the expected outcomes.

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The event was attended by various government officials, stakeholders in labour and employment, as well as invited guests.