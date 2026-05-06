Tanzania: Dr Samia Warns Sworn-in Leaders Against Self-Glorification As Leadership Is Trust

Dodoma — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has issued a stern warning to newly sworn-in leaders, stressing that leadership positions are a trust and not an opportunity for self-glorification or superiority.

Speaking during a swearing-in ceremony held at Chamwino State House in Dodoma on May 6, 2026, President Samia urged the leaders to recognize that their primary responsibility is to serve citizens with integrity and humility.

She noted that holding a leadership position does not make one immune from accountability, warning that leaders who fail to serve the public effectively will face consequences, emphasizing that power is a public trust that must be exercised in the interest of the people.

In her address, President Samia also referenced the philosophy of former NCCR-Mageuzi Chairman, James Mbatia, which emphasized the importance of "serving Mother Tanzania," noting that this perspective has influenced efforts to strengthen inclusive political cooperation in nation-building.

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She explained that national unity requires Tanzanians to work together regardless of ideological differences in order to accelerate development.

Addressing the responsibilities of the Prime Minister's Office - Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, President Samia said the office is tasked with ensuring decent working conditions, protecting workers' rights, and guaranteeing fair benefits across all sectors.

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She further revealed that the government has begun expanding employment opportunities abroad, with more than 7,000 young people already securing such opportunities this year, stressing the importance of safeguarding their rights and welfare through legal frameworks and effective oversight.

President Samia also emphasized the need to strengthen tripartite relations between the government, employers, and employees, stating that such collaboration is fundamental to workplace stability and sustainable national development.

She added that the Prime Minister's Office has been assigned the responsibility of expanding engagement between the government and various social groups to enhance inclusive governance.

In her concluding remarks, President Samia urged the newly sworn-in leaders to carry out their duties with professionalism, integrity, and adherence to standards, in order to ensure that national development efforts yield tangible benefits for citizens.