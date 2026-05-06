Rwanda: Yeweeh Bets On Versatility With 16-Track Album

Rwandan producer-turned-artist Yeweeh has unveiled details of his debut album Sugar Boi, a 16-track project that leans into collaboration, versatility, and personal storytelling.

Set for release on May 22, with pre-sales opening on May 15, the album brings together a mix of established names and rising talent, including Khalfan, Afrique, Papa Cyangwe, Issa, Lina Starz, Confy, Levixone, and Uganda's Lilian Mbabazi.

Speaking to The New Times, Yeweeh said that the project was intentionally curated to balance experience and new voices.

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"I wanted to give young artistes a platform while also bringing in legends. It was about creating different sounds and fusing cultures," he said.

The album includes tracks such as Focus featuring Khalfan, Tatata with Afrique and Papa Cyangwe, Smile featuring Lilian Mbabazi, and Kirimana with Lina Starz, among others like Dizaya, Dangote, Me & U, and Loud.

One of the standout collaborations, Smile, came out of a connection made during a trip to Uganda.

"I was on tour and Lilian reached out, saying she wanted us to work together. After we did some projects, she listened to my music and decided to jump on Smile. It was just a natural connection," Yeweeh explained.

Although widely known for his production work, Yeweeh maintains that music has always been his core ambition.

"I'm mainly a musician, so I don't put barriers on my career. Production came first, but I always had the dream of becoming an artist," he said.

His creative process reflects his background as a producer. Most songs on Sugar Boi were fully developed before artistes stepped in to add their vocals.

"An artiste would come, listen to the album, and pick what fits their style," he said. The exception is Tatata, which was built collaboratively from scratch.

The album carries a strong Afrobeat signature, with elements of Afro Gakondo woven into selected tracks, offering a blend of contemporary African rhythms and traditional Rwandan influences.

In his music, Yeweeh avoids sticking to a single message. The album explores themes of love and everyday life experiences.

A particularly personal record is Focus, where he reflects on his journey and the pressures that came with stepping into the spotlight.

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"Instead of responding to things said on social media, I chose to go into the studio and express it through music," he said.

Yeweeh pointed out that the album has been two years in the making, marking a shift from his previous approach of creating projects for other artistes.

"I would make albums and sell them to other artists. But this one I kept. I wanted to release it as my own record and understand my fan base better," he noted.

The project also credits Bob Pro on mix and mastering, while production is handled by Yeweeh alongside Kala and Okee, with Max Konan serving as executive producer.

On the impact of trends and controversies in the entertainment industry, Yeweeh takes a measured stance.

"Being trendy can help with visibility and selling your music, but you can't control what people say. Sometimes it can harm your image and your career," he said.