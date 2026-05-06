Rwanda: Cultural Heritage Body Revives 'Kubuguza' Board Game in School Competition

'Kubuguza,' the Rwandan traditional board game, has been introduced into school competitions, where its significance is linked to critical thinking, unity, collaboration, and the preservation of tradition, according to the Rwanda Cultural and Heritage Academy (RCHA).

The academy noted that the initiative aims to promote the transmission of Rwanda's cultural heritage and preserve what was once considered a "school without walls" and a "battlefield without weapons."

This is especially important among youth, who are increasingly drawn to modern games from abroad, such as pool, drafts, chess, card games, and video games.

Kubuguza is a traditional two-player game played on a 4x8 wooden board called igisoro. Each player uses 64 seeds, known as ubusoro or inka (cows), which are strategically moved from one pit to another on the board.

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A key move in the game is called kurasa ("shooting"), which involves capturing an opponent's seeds and moving them to your side. Historically, the best Igisoro players were regarded as highly intelligent, and this perception has not been disputed by researchers.

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During the launch of the competition, which brought together seven schools on May 4 at the Rwanda Art Museum in Kicukiro District. Amb Robert Masozera, Director General of RCHA, explained that the purpose of the competition is both tangible and intangible.

He noted that one of the most pressing concerns is that young people are increasingly adopting foreign games, which raises fears of the possible disappearance of 'Igisoro'.

"We want them to know their heritage and its significance," he said. "This is not only for youth but also for adults. Some of them didn't have an opportunity to learn the game and we can't blame them."

The Kubuguza competition, organized in partnership with Rhineland-Palatinate (Jumelage), brought together selected secondary schools and technical/vocational institutions from 16 districts across the country.

The similar events took place at two other museums: the National Ethnographic Museum in Huye District, and the Environmental Museum in Karongi District.

Heritage revival, preservation and smart thinking

Regarding traditional games, Masozera said that there's a gap between ancient and modern Rwandans to which most of these games brought them together to bond, talk, compete, think smart and make critical decisions.

"We're working with relevant institutions to make it a tradition in schools," he said. "Research and books have been made and we're ready to make emphasis on it."

"We want a Rwanda that aligns with modern ways of thinking and living," Masozera said. "However, young people should remain rooted in their culture. They should not lose themselves in technology; instead, they should use it wisely, with dignity, and in a way that respects their traditions. Nothing should lead them to abandon their heritage."

He noted that Igisoro is closely connected to mathematics, drawing a parallel with the Ishango Bone, an ancient tool discovered in 1950 near Lake Edward, in what is now the DR Congo, a region historically linked to parts of former Rwanda before colonial borders were drawn.

The Ishango Bone dating back 20,000-22,000 years, bears 168 carefully arranged notches and is widely regarded as one of the earliest designed mathematical tools, possibly used as a primitive calculator, tally system, or lunar calendar. Today, it is preserved at the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences.

Shema Murwanashyaka, a Senior Three student at G.S. Mburabuturo and winner in the boys' category, said the game came at the right time.

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Within just one month of its introduction at the school, he noted that it has improved social cohesion among students and, for him personally, it has become both entertaining and intellectually challenging, with a positive link to his academic performance.

"This is essential to our heritage. After my school introduced it, I immediately became interested. Now we have seven igisoro boards, and it has improved our critical thinking," he said.

"I once saw it being played by my parents and wondered why I couldn't find it among my peers," said Nadia Bafasha, a Senior Two student at College St. Andre.

"You could not easily find people playing the game in public. But we believe it is now going to help restore our culture, and it has already done so in my school by creating friendships. We hope it will spread everywhere," she said.