Rwanda: FDLR Impunity Is a Choice, Not an Accident

Why is Rwanda penalised for defending herself while a genocidal militia operates freely, armed and unaccountable, from the territory of a UN member state? Why does the open collusion between Congolese government forces and FDLR - a militia birthed from networks that perpetrated the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi - escape international condemnation with barely a murmur? The documentation is not insufficient. The evidence is not ambiguous. Then what, precisely, is the world waiting for?

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Is this global side-eye underwritten by what lies beneath the soil of eastern DR Congo; the cold mineral arithmetic that permits barbarism to persist so long as supply chains remain intact? Must a unified, forward-moving Rwanda remain perpetually handcuffed to this manufactured insecurity, even as its leadership has built one of the most deliberate development agendas on the continent?

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These are not rhetorical flourishes but the questions 32 years of impunity demand.

FDLR is not a residual militia waiting to be managed, but an ideological project. Forged from the genocidaires who fled into DR Congo after perpetrating the 1994 Genocide, it never abandoned the eliminationist vision that produced one of history's most devastating massacres. For three decades, it has terrorised Congolese civilians, primarily of Tutsi ethnicity, weaponised sexual violence with systematic precision, forcibly conscripted children, and propagated genocide ideology across borders, including among children as young as 12 identified inside Rwanda.

The documentation is mountainous. The UN Security Council issued over 20 resolutions since 2003 demanding FDLR's disarmament. Of more than 1,100 international arrest warrants issued against genocide suspects, over a third sheltered in DR Congo - majority remain unexecuted. This is not an intelligence failure but a failure of political courage dressed in procedural language.

The consequences have now arrived on Uganda's doorstep; FDLR elements carried out raids and kidnappings in Kisoro, a 57-year-old man found bound in a forest, homes invaded at 3 a.m., a gun magazine left behind like a signature. This is no longer a bilateral grievance to negotiate in carpeted rooms. This is regional gangrene festering for three decades.

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Uganda bled for this indulgence in 1999 when these genocidal forces massacred eight tourists in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, including two Americans. Sanctions and designations came. Then comfort returned and FDLR was left to breathe, recruit and deepen its roots.

What renders the present moment inexcusable is that a framework now exists. The Washington Peace Agreement of 2025 places FDLR neutralisation at its centre. On April 23, the fifth Joint Oversight Committee convened - Rwanda, DR Congo, the US, Qatar, the AU, Togo all present. The statement spoke of momentum but produced no tangible results.

Momentum without consequence is complicity by another name.

DR Congo must be compelled - not asked - to sever every thread of accommodation with this militia.

The Washington Agreement must do more than provide elegant diplomatic architecture; its signatories must enforce the specific articles ratified within that framework with the rigour they apply to trade and resource agreements. As for the international community, long practiced in extraction from this region's soil while looking away from atrocities against its people, it must resist its habitual instinct to reframe blame, manufacture false equivalences, and juxtapose perpetrator with victim until accountability evaporates. A genocidal militia, rooted in the ideology that produced the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, is operating freely, attacking civilians across three borders, integrated into a standing national army, and shielded by 32 years of strategic indifference. That is not a dispute requiring balance. That is a crime requiring action.

The writer is a communications specialist.