Angola: Fiba W. Cup - Rwanda to Play Window 2 in Angola

The national basketball team will play the second window of the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup African Qualifiers in Angola from July 2-5.

Rwanda finished the first window winless last year, registering losses to Guinea, Nigeria, and Tunisia. The window took place in Tunisia.

Yves Murenzi served as head coach in the first window, on an interim basis. He was assisted by Sunny Niyomugabo and Kenny Gasana.

The team was also beefed up by a new player, David Joseph McCormack, an American centre who played for Bayern Munich in the German Basketball Bundesliga (BBL) and the EuroLeague.

The FIBA Africa Regional Office confirmed that besides Angola which will host Rwanda's group, other nations will also host other groups. These include Cameroon and Senegal which will host Group A and B.

Group A (Cameroon, Cape Verde, Libya, South Sudan) will be played in Cameroon, while Group B (Côte d'Ivoire, DR Congo, Madagascar, Senegal) will be hosted in Senegal.

Groups C (Guinea, Tunisia, Nigeria, Rwanda) and D (Angola, Egypt, Mali, Uganda) will both be played in Angola.

Hosts for Window 4, scheduled for August 27-30 will be announced later after the application deadline was extended to May 15.