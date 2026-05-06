Rwanda: Amagaju Seek Relegation Escape Against Kiyovu

5 May 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Amagaju FC face Kiyovu Sports in a crucial BK Pro League clash on Tuesday, May 5 at 3pm at Kamena Stadium in Huye, as the Nyamagabe-based side seeks to escape the relegation zone.

As of May 4, Amagaju sit 15th on the 18-team log, with 28 points, while Kiyovu are sixth in the standings.

Amagaju head into the match needing a win to move out of the bottom three. Their most recent game ended in a 0-0 draw against Etincelles, as they continue to put in a fight to end the season on a high.

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The team is locked in the relegation fight alongside Etincelles and Rutsiro.

Kiyovu, meanwhile, are pushing to cement their top-six position following recent wins over Rutsiro, Mukura VS, and AS Kigali.

In their previous 17 meetings, Kiyovu have the edge with eight wins compared to Amagaju's four, with five draws. The two sides played out a 0-0 draw in their last encounter in December 2025.

Amagaju have had mixed results in recent weeks, including a 2-0 win over Musanze and a 2-0 loss to APR, leaving them deep in the relegation battle.

The club appointed Belgian coach Sghir Hammadi in February after parting ways with Amars Niyongabo following a difficult first round.

"It is a big match and we are playing every game like a final, so we must treat this match well and try to get all three points in order to move out of relegation," Hammadi said.

Meanwhile, Bugesera FC will host Marines at Bugesera Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Read the original article on New Times.

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