Kenya: Kindiki Urges Regulatory Agencies to Boost Efficiency, Cut Business Costs

6 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called on regulatory authorities to enhance efficiency, fairness, and predictability in service delivery to improve livelihoods and support economic growth.

Speaking during the opening of the 3rd Annual Regulatory Authorities and Agencies Conference at South Eastern Kenya University (SEKU) Main Campus in Kwa Vonza, Kitui County, Kindiki emphasized the critical role played by regulatory bodies in shaping markets and safeguarding public welfare.

Kindiki noted that Kenya's 127 regulatory authorities and agencies must exercise their statutory powers firmly but fairly, including licensing, setting standards, enforcing compliance, inspections, and approvals.

"The Government is committed to efficient service delivery, protection of lives and livelihoods, and ensuring a fair, predictable, and secure environment for citizens to access opportunities," he said.

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He urged the agencies to align their operations with the government's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), highlighting the need to reduce risks, enhance compliance, and lower the cost of doing business.

According to Kindiki, improved regulatory practices will ultimately enhance the quality of life for Kenyans while fostering a conducive business environment.

The conference brought together senior government officials, including Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, Principal Secretaries, and board members of various regulatory agencies.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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