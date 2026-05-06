Botswana: Kagame Arrives in Botswana for State Visit

President Paul Kagame on Wednesday, May 6, arrived in Gaborone, Botswana for a two-day State Visit and was received by President Duma Boko at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport.

On Wednesday afternoon, the two Heads of State will hold a tête-à-tête meeting followed by bilateral talks between their respective delegations, before addressing a joint press conference.

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According to the Office of the President, the discussions will culminate in the signing of bilateral agreements and Memorandums of Understanding in various areas. These include a Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement; a Memorandum of Agreement on Visa Abolition for holders of Diplomatic, Official, and National Passports; a Bilateral Air Services Agreement; an MoU in the field of Health; an MoU on Economic, Trade and Investment; and an MoU between the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre and the Rwanda Development Board.

Later in the evening, President Kagame will attend a State Banquet hosted in his honour by President Duma Boko.

ALSO READ: Rwanda, Botswana officials talk cooperation ahead of Kagame's visit to Gaborone

On the second day of the visit, President Kagame will tour the Botswana Diamond Trading Company.

Kagame's State Visit to Gaborone was preceded by the Second Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) and the Second Rwanda-Botswana Business Forum.

Rwanda and Botswana enjoy warm bilateral relations, strengthened through high-level exchanges and the signing of various agreements and Memorandums of Understanding.

The two countries cooperate in several sectors, including diplomacy, mineral resources, defence and security, police cooperation, investment promotion, and agriculture.