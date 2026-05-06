Rwanda: African Attorneys-General Meet in Kigali Over Policies, Partnerships

Rwanda has convened senior legal and policy leaders from across Africa for the second Attorneys-General Public-Private Accelerating Collaboration and Transformation (AG PACT) Forum, with a strong focus on how public-private partnerships (PPPs) can drive sustainable development.

The two-day forum, taking place in Kigali from May 5-6, is co-hosted by the government of Rwanda and the World Bank Group. It brings together Attorneys General, Ministers of Justice, private sector actors, and development partners from countries including Botswana, Malawi, Zambia, Somalia, Kenya, Uganda, Angola, and Ethiopia.

Opening the forum, Minister of Justice and Attorney General Emmanuel Ugirashebuja said the meeting comes at a time when African countries are increasingly looking beyond public finance to accelerate transformation.

"This Forum exists because we recognise that accelerating our continent's transformation requires more than public finance," he said, noting that PPPs offer a practical pathway to mobilise capital, expertise, and innovation.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Focus on energy access and Mission 300

A key theme of the forum is energy access, particularly under "Mission 300," an initiative by the World Bank Group and the African Development Bank to connect 300 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa to electricity by 2030.

According to participants, about 600 million Africans still lack access to electricity, a gap that continues to hinder economic growth, education, and healthcare delivery.

Christopher H. Stephens, Senior Vice President and General Counsel at the World Bank, said Mission 300 is central to Africa's development agenda.

"More than 600 million Africans are without electricity. Mission 300 promises to bring electricity to 300 million people by 2030, 250 million through the World Bank and 50 million through the African Development Bank," he said.

He emphasised that achieving this target will depend heavily on legal and regulatory reforms that make African markets more attractive to private investors.

Central role of Attorneys-General

Participants highlighted that Attorneys General play a pivotal role in shaping the legal frameworks that underpin PPPs.

Ugirashebuja noted that their offices sit "at the point where public ambition becomes legal commitment," ensuring that projects are legally sound, transparent, and sustainable.

"In PPPs, our offices help determine whether projects are bankable, fair, and durable. We advise on enabling laws, review risk allocation, support negotiations, and ensure agreements can endure beyond political cycles," he said.

He stressed that a well-structured PPP is not merely a financial arrangement but a legal architecture that requires clarity, coordination, and strong institutions to succeed.

Building investor confidence

Discussions at the forum also underscored the importance of creating predictable and efficient business environments to attract investment.

Jean-Guy Afrika, Chief Executive Officer of the Rwanda Development Board, highlighted Rwanda's efforts to position itself as a regional investment hub through reforms that prioritise efficiency, transparency, and coordination.

He noted that simplifying business registration, digitising services, and establishing a one-stop centre for investors have helped reduce bureaucratic barriers and improve service delivery.

"What matters is whether investors can trust the system, whether permits are issued on time, contracts are respected, and institutions coordinate effectively," he said.

Afrika added that Rwanda's approach has been to treat the business environment itself as a national asset, focusing on governance, predictability, and service quality as key drivers of competitiveness.

Managing risks and disputes

The forum also explored the importance of dispute resolution mechanisms in PPP projects.

Martina Polasek is the Secretary-General of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) highlighted the need for effective systems to manage conflicts between investors and states, including arbitration and mediation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She noted that dispute prevention and amicable resolution mechanisms are essential to maintaining investor confidence and ensuring the long-term success of PPP agreements.

Strengthening collaboration and reforms

The AG PACT Forum is designed as both a knowledge-sharing and capacity-building platform.

The expected outcomes include a deeper understanding of PPP legal structures, identification of reforms needed to support Mission 300, and stronger collaboration between governments and development partners.

Participants are also expected to outline areas where institutions like the World Bank can provide technical and financial support.

Ugirashebuja said the country's development journey demonstrates the importance of clear legal frameworks and strong public-private collaboration.

"Growth does not come from the government alone. It comes from how well public institutions and private actors work together," he said.

He added that PPPs are not a shortcut but a structured approach to delivering infrastructure and services efficiently and sustainably.