Rwanda: Experts Warn Decline in Hand Hygiene May Increase Infection Risks

When one gets home after a long, busy day, they likely cannot recall how many hands they have shaken or how many surfaces they have touched. In all those interactions, microorganisms are constantly exchanged, and they pick some up and pass others on without realising it, says Dr. Eric Niyongira, a public health practitioner,

"Our hands are among the most used parts of the body and play a main role in transmitting germs that cause diseases linked to poor sanitation, including water- and food-borne infections and some skin conditions. These risks exist every day, not only during disease outbreaks," he said.

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According to the World Health Organisation, sepsis (a serious condition in which the body fails to respond properly to an infection), bloodstream infections, surgical site infections, and others can be prevented through proper hand hygiene and other infection preventive measures.

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Speaking to The New Times on the occasion of the World Hand Hygiene Day observed on May 5, Niyongira said that prevention is everyone's responsibility. For example, making handwashing a routine, after using the toilet, before eating or preparing food, and avoiding unnecessary contact with the face, can reduce the risk.

"Washing hands properly with soap and water is the most effective method, especially when visibly dirty, while alcohol-based sanitisers are a useful alternative when needed," the health expert added.

He noted that handwashing stations in public places established during the Covid19 pandemic and the Marburg outbreak did more than provide water, they helped build habits. After the emergencies, both access to these handwashing stations and the routine of regular hand hygiene have declined.

"Public places such as markets, schools, places of worship, and bus stations bring together large numbers of people, increasing the chances of germs spreading through shared surfaces and interactions," Niyongira stated.

"Restoring and maintaining handwashing facilities in these places is essential. Those responsible for managing public spaces should prioritise reinstalling and sustaining these stations, even after pandemics."

Niyongira added that simple measures like these protect communities from everyday health risks, noting that prevention is always more cost-effective than treatment.

Schools are one major place where people can learn from a young age to make cleanliness a habit.

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To make cleanliness a lasting culture in schools, the Ministry of Education launched a nationwide campaign in January called "FresheriKuIshuri," rolled out across all provinces and the City of Kigali.

In an interview with The New Times, Jean Damascene Nsengiyumva, the Director General of School Health and Wellness at the Ministry of Education, said the campaign has improved hygiene in schools, including better personal hygiene among learners, improved handwashing practices, and cleaner environments.

"The campaign has promoted a more organised school environment, both in classrooms and outside. Before, both teachers and students did not pay much attention to hygiene. Some handwashing facilities were abandoned or unused. Now they are being used because people understand their importance and have been trained on hygiene," he said.

The official added that the campaign has helped improve awareness and attitudes towards hygiene and sanitation, with some students adopting these habits at home.

He noted that progress has not yet been measured statistically, as no formal study has been conducted. Although the campaign was initially planned to run for three months, the ministry has decided to continue it.