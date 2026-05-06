Rwanda: Key Things to Know About 70km Masaka-Bugesera Airport Road

The expropriation process for the construction of the 69.45 km road linking the Masaka logistics hub in Kicukiro District to the upcoming international airport in Bugesera has gained momentum with expropriation under in Kicukiro, Bugesera and Rwamagana District which have parts to be affected.

The latest is the decision by the Rwamagana District Advisory Council to approve about Rwf3 billion for the compensation for nearly 700 properties that will be affected by the road project.

The New Times highlights key things to know about the Masaka-Bugesera Airport road to be constructed under the Kigali Logistics Connectivity Development Project.

ALSO READ: Over $26m to support trade under Kigali logistics platform project

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Linking airport to Masaka dry port in Kicukiro

The 69.45 km Masaka-Bugesera road to be rehabilitated is a critical infrastructure initiative designed to connect the Dubai Ports (DP World) Kigali Logistics Platform in Masaka to the international airport under construction, significantly improving cargo and passenger transport.

ALSO READ: DP World Rwanda expands logistics infrastructure with new warehouses, offices

The Kigali Logistics Platform in Masaka is a modern inland cargo-handling dry port inaugurated in 2019 and managed by DP World under a 25-year concession. It acts as a regional trade hub, offering warehousing, customs clearance, and container services, aimed at speeding up cargo movement and reducing logistics costs in Rwanda.

When operating at full capacity, the dry port has the potential to save Rwandan businesses up to $50 million per year in logistics costs.

ALSO READ: Govt to set up logistics platform to facilitate international trade

The Kigali Logistics Platform seeks to connect Rwanda to neighbouring countries including DR Congo, Burundi, Uganda, Tanzania, and Kenya. The facility also provides access to the sea ports of Mombasa in Kenya and Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.

Upgrading of four key road sections

The project comprises four road sections: Masaka-Kabukuba (16.88 km), Kabukuba-Nyamata (13.72 km), Gahembe-Kindama (19.21 km), and Kabukuba-Riziyeri (19.64 km).

Construction is expected to last 18 months, having started in March 2026.

Roads to have dedicated bicycle lanes

Kwizera Fabrice, the project coordinator at the Rwanda Transport Development Agency (RTDA), said the road will be wide and include dedicated bicycle lanes.

"These roads will have key sections, with a carriageway of 3.7 metres, a 1.5-metre pedestrian walkway, and a 1.5-metre cycling lane. We also plan to plant 3,000 trees along these roads," he said.

Small businesses also see potential benefits once the road is completed.

Grace Umumararungu, a resident of Masaka Sector, said she is planning to expand her business by establishing accommodation facilities, a bar, and a restaurant along the Masaka-Kabukuba road.

"Once the road is upgraded, the transport of food and beverages will be faster and more affordable. People from Kigali will be able to easily visit the outskirts and enjoy the area along Akagera River," she said.

How Bugesera and Rwamagana will benefit

Angelique Umwali, Bugesera District Vice Mayor in charge of Economic Development, told The New Times that the road will connect the sectors of Juru, Mwogo, Nyamata, Musenyi, and Ruhuha to the main Kicukiro-Nemba road.

ALSO READ: 10 things to know about proposed Smart Airport City in Bugesera

She noted that the Masaka-Bugesera road will also connect to the Kibugabuga-Shinga-Gasoro road, which links the area to Nyanza District in the Southern Province.

"It will also link to another road that will pass through Juru and Rilima and connect with the Kicukiro-Nemba road via Riziyeri. This will allow people from Ngoma and Kirehe Districts to travel to Kigali through Bugesera," she said.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Construction of Rwanda's new airport in Bugesera

She added that this road network brings significant benefits to the district, including improved trade and economic exchange.

"It is also a solution for the airport because the roads will encircle it, and people going to the industrial zone in Bugesera will use them. We are currently in the expropriation process, and some residents have already started receiving compensation," Umwali added.

ALSO READ: What determines property value in expropriation cases?

In Rwamagana District, officials said the project will directly benefit nearly 80,000 residents in Nyakaliro and parts of Muyumbu Sector in Rwamagana District, including the Nyarukombe and Bujyujyu areas.

"There are also indirect benefits extending as far as Murehe and Karenge sectors, whose connection to Kabuga and Masaka will be shortened," said Richards Rwamunono Kagabo, the Vice Mayor in charge of Economic Development.

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Cost of the project

All the project components will cost approximately US$139 million.

The World Bank-funded project links Kigali City to the Ngoma-Nyanza road, connects to the Central Corridor (Rusumo-Kayonza-Kigali trade route), improves access to the international airport, and strengthens access to logistics hubs and industrial developments in Bugesera.

How small businesses will benefit

The project will support the construction and upgrading of four trading points in selected villages and sectors along the road, including Musenyi, Mareba, Nyamata, and Rilima. A warehouse and e-commerce hub will also be established.

The initiative will identify market locations that address women's priorities..

Expected economic and development impact

Once completed, the upgraded corridor is expected to reduce travel time between Masaka and Bugesera, improve access to schools, health centres, and markets, facilitate faster movement of goods and heavy trucks, support logistics operations and industrial growth, increase land value and private investment along the corridor, and create employment opportunities during construction.