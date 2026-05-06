Rwanda: Bushali Launches Multi-Volume Project With 'Shidomno'

Rapper Bushali will release his EP Shidomno on May 15, introducing the first instalment in a planned multi-volume series.

He said the project is designed as an ongoing body of work rather than a one-off release, with additional volumes to follow. "It's Volume I. This is not just one EP; it's a project that will have multiple volumes," he told The New Times.

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The six-track EP combines solo records and collaborations. It opens with "Amarira," featuring Ariel Wayz and Icenova, followed by "Ndabura," also with Icenova.

The lead single, "Ndamutse Mbonye Dough," includes Trizzie NinetySix and RedInk. Solo tracks such as "Zeze" and "Umwijima" complete the project.

Visuals for "Ndamutse Mbonye Dough" and "Zeze" have already been released ahead of the EP.

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Bushali said the shift to an EP format follows several full-length projects, including Nyiramubande, Ku Gasima and Full Moon. He described the change as part of an effort to explore new approaches to releasing music.

The EP centres on everyday experiences, with a focus on street life and personal ambition. Bushali said "Amarira" addresses loss of hope, while "Ndabura" reflects a child seeking guidance.

"Ndamutse Mbonye Dough," he added, explores aspirations tied to financial success. Production was handled by Kush Beats.

Bushali said he is also working on another project with Dizo Last, alongside additional releases planned for later this year, including mixtapes.

Beyond music, the rollout includes merchandise linked to the EP, including branded T-shirts and caps.

Bushali said the aim is to present each release as part of a broader creative package that integrates music and fashion.

He also indicated plans for a large-scale live event. With nearly a decade in the industry, he said his team is considering a festival format rather than a single concert.