Somalia: Shabelle Media Network Marks 24th Anniversary

Mogadishu — The Shabelle Media Network (SMN) on Wednesday marked its 24th anniversary, celebrating more than two decades of broadcasting in one of the world's most perilous environments for journalists.

Founded on May 6, 2002, the network has evolved into a cornerstone of the Somali media landscape, providing news and community services across radio, television, and digital platforms despite persistent security threats.

The anniversary serves as a somber reminder of the high price the network has paid for its reporting. Over the past 24 years, SMN has lost nearly 14 journalists to targeted killings and crossfire.

Staff members have frequently faced harassment, arbitrary arrests, and physical assaults, while the network's equipment and facilities have been repeatedly damaged during the country's various cycles of conflict.

"We invite all our listeners, viewers, and readers to celebrate with us 24 years of broadcasting and public service," the network said in a statement released Wednesday.

Despite the heavy toll, Shabelle remains a prominent voice in Mogadishu and beyond, known for its breaking news coverage and political analysis.

The network continues to operate as a vital source of information for Somalis at home and in the diaspora, even as the media community in East Africa continues to face significant safety challenges.