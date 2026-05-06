Somalia: Somali Forces Kill 13 Al-Shabaab Fighters in Central Operation

6 May 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Bahdo — The Somali National Army, backed by local militia fighters, carried out a large-scale operation on Wednesday in Boorey area, about 120 kilometres from Bahdo in the central Mudug region, killing at least 13 Al-Shabaab members, including senior commanders, military officials said.

The operation was part of three coordinated offensives underway in the region aimed at flushing out the Islamist militants from their hideouts.

Two other fighters were reported to have fled with serious injuries, according to officers leading the operation.

Commanders said troops now had full control of Boorey and were pursuing remaining militants who escaped to prevent them from regrouping.

The offensive is part of a broader government strategy to expand security in central regions, as national forces and allied local fighters intensify operations against armed groups.

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