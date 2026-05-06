Somalia PM, WFP Discuss Lasting Solutions to Food Insecurity

6 May 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre met senior officials from the World Food Programme (WFP) on Wednesday to discuss long-term solutions to food insecurity, drought and recurrent climate shocks.

The delegation was led by WFP Deputy Executive Director Matthew Hollingworth, according to a statement.

Barre briefed the officials on the country's overall situation, including security, political developments and progress made, as well as the impact of drought, which has contributed to widespread food shortages.

He stressed the need for sustainable solutions, noting the onset of the rainy season and calling for joint efforts to help pastoralists and farmers increase productivity and reduce reliance on external aid.

The prime minister thanked WFP for its continued support, saying Somalia is recovering from years of hardship, and highlighted government plans aimed at addressing the root causes of food insecurity and achieving self-sufficiency.

For their part, WFP officials praised the government's efforts to tackle recurring crises and said they were ready to support Somalia's plans to move towards greater resilience and reduced dependence on humanitarian assistance.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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